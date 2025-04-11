Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ResMed were worth $34,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kidder Stephen W bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $210.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.19 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.19 and its 200 day moving average is $235.63.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 25.03%.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

