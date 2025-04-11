Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $40,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 123,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 73,617 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 177,861 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.99 per share, with a total value of $29,523,147.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188,966 shares in the company, valued at $363,346,466.34. The trade was a 8.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and have sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

