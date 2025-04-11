Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 83,560 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $34,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $342.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.04.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

