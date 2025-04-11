Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,436 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $32,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after buying an additional 2,950,555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after buying an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after buying an additional 2,455,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $59,402,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3,835.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,754,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,290,000 after buying an additional 1,710,141 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,485.95. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $511,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,841.81. This represents a 6.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

