What is Cormark’s Forecast for Aris Mining FY2026 Earnings?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.
Aris Mining Trading Up 5.3 %
NYSE ARMN opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $883.31 million, a P/E ratio of -257.00 and a beta of -0.46. Aris Mining has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Aris Mining Company Profile
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
