What is Cormark’s Forecast for Aris Mining FY2026 Earnings?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Aris Mining Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE ARMN opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $883.31 million, a P/E ratio of -257.00 and a beta of -0.46. Aris Mining has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining

Aris Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMN. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth $84,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 210,416.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Aris Mining by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Mining in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

