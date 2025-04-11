What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:TCW FY2026 Earnings?

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.73. The company has a market cap of C$762.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$3.69 and a one year high of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

