What is William Blair’s Forecast for LII Q1 Earnings?

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $22.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennox International from $565.00 to $455.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.15.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LII opened at $550.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $583.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $445.63 and a 12 month high of $682.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,864.40. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,374,000 after acquiring an additional 317,937 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 69,429.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 356,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,041,000 after purchasing an additional 356,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 78,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after buying an additional 52,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

