Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Buys 394 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up approximately 3.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.80.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $210.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.32. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

