Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Procore Technologies comprises 1.9% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,900,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,692,000 after purchasing an additional 838,925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,377,000 after buying an additional 1,425,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after buying an additional 2,670,872 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,171,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,768,000 after acquiring an additional 211,590 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $377,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,264,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,107,214. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480. This trade represents a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,604 shares of company stock worth $5,427,468. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

PCOR opened at $60.73 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

