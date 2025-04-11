Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Okta comprises about 2.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,385,000 after buying an additional 135,110 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,808,000 after acquiring an additional 440,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Okta by 570.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 869,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 739,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,437. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 761,197 shares of company stock worth $70,662,533. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

