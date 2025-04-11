WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $184,876.09

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $9.15 million and $184,876.09 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

