Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.77. Wipro shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 1,677,088 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wipro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wipro

Wipro Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 63,586 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 253,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 119,883 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $140,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,826,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,157,000 after purchasing an additional 87,682 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.