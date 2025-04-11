WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 483,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 158,559 shares.The stock last traded at $74.57 and had previously closed at $73.34.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11,875.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,663,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,436,000 after purchasing an additional 607,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 614,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 598,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,090,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,773,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,936,000 after acquiring an additional 488,036 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

