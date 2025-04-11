WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WW International Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of WW stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.69. WW International has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WW International

About WW International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WW International stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WW Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of WW International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.