Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

