XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Stock Price Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 33,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 315,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

XCHG Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Get XCHG alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XCHG

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XCHG stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.