Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $33.15. Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 10,677 shares changing hands.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.