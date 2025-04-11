Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $33.15. Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 10,677 shares changing hands.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

