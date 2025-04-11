Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for Delek US Q1 Earnings

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $754.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Delek US has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 907.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

