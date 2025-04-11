Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Paychex Q1 Earnings

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Paychex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $144.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $158.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Paychex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

