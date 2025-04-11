Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for FAF Earnings

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for First American Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s FY2027 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FAF. Stephens raised their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First American Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.80%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.