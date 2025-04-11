Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.32, but opened at $27.80. Zai Lab shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 740,995 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,029,155.48. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $62,048.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,716.25. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,744 shares of company stock worth $4,685,294 in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 749.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,403,000 after buying an additional 4,830,646 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $65,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,354,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,172,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

