zkSync (ZK) Price Hits $0.0523 on Exchanges

zkSync (ZK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, zkSync has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. zkSync has a market cap of $192.07 million and $37.25 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.05276768 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $42,608,367.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars.

