Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives $14.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZURA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zura Bio stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

