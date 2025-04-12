126,495 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,273,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,791,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

