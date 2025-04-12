1,455 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Landstar System by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.18. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.75.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

