1,471,800 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,471,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $227,718,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Grab by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,537 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,177,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grab by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,570,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after purchasing an additional 967,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Grab by 5,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257,610 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -202.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

