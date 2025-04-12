1,596,339 Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Acquired by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,596,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,000. Avid Bioservices accounts for 2.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $31,598,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $24,034,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,796,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1,469.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,186,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,443 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $8,028,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDMO stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $799.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

