1,790,140 Shares in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,790,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.39% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Get First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF alerts:

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FTCB stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

About First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.