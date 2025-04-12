1,790,140 Shares in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,790,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.39% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.
First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
FTCB stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $22.69.
About First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF
The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.