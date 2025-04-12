2,275 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,003,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,994,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,415,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $536.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

