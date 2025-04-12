22,792 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in BP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 660,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 110,019 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 465,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BP by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 272,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in BP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 129,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
BP Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41.
BP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,375.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 price target on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.
BP Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
