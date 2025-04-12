25,522,515 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,522,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,132,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 26.2% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 233,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 630,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

