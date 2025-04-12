2,558 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $346.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $286.32 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.46.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,299,384.19. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.13.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

