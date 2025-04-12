26,035 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.08, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

