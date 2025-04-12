29,000 Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.01 million. Analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VAL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

