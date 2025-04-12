3,759 Shares in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler raised 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Tuesday.

1st Source Stock Down 0.5 %

SRCE opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.67.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.