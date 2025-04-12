40,404 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,102 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 666,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after buying an additional 69,806 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

