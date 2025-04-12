4,320 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD opened at $93.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

