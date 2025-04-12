48 Club Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,652.10 (KOGE)

48 Club Token (KOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, 48 Club Token has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. 48 Club Token has a total market capitalization of $172.23 million and $14,652.10 worth of 48 Club Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 48 Club Token token can now be purchased for about $50.83 or 0.00061009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

48 Club Token Token Profile

48 Club Token launched on September 20th, 2020. 48 Club Token’s total supply is 3,388,228 tokens. The official website for 48 Club Token is www.48.club. 48 Club Token’s official message board is medium.com/48-club-publish. 48 Club Token’s official Twitter account is @48club_official.

48 Club Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “48 Club Token (KOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 48 Club Token has a current supply of 3,388,228.433995 with 3,388,228.43 in circulation. The last known price of 48 Club Token is 50.5748568 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.48.club/.”

