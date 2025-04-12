52,215 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,929,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 92,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Plug Power by 27.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,398,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 265,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,456 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

