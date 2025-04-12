52,935 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

