6,249 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Acquired by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,536,000 after buying an additional 194,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after acquiring an additional 344,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,769,000. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 216,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,426 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

FTLS stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.50.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

