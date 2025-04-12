72,565 Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PERI. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 36,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Trading Up 3.0 %

PERI stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $354.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Perion Network had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $129.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PERI

Perion Network Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.