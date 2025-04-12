7,288 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

