7,425 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 63,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,377,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after buying an additional 212,468 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $15,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.28 and a twelve month high of $125.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

