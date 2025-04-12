96,474 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Purchased by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 96,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. TTM Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Optimize Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 75.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,330.02. This represents a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,859.46. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

