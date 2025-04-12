AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AAON by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $144.07.

AAON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

