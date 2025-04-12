Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

AOD opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.