Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
AOD opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $9.14.
