Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

FAX stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

