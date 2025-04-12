Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several research analysts have commented on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

