Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $110,236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,102,000 after acquiring an additional 152,807 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $31,026,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,117,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $239.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.